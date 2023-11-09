NYPD Arrest Two Male Teens, One Named ‘Charlotte,’ for Removing Hostage Posters

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested two 18-year-old men — one using the name “Charlotte” and he/him pronouns — on Wendesday for allegedly tearing down posters of Israelis taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 terror attack.

By 23rd and 3rd Ave in NYC .

People who were caught ripping down posters of kids who were either killed or kidnapped by hamas terrorists, were arrested by the NYPD . pic.twitter.com/dlP88Iry2X — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 9, 2023

The New York Post reported:

Charlotte Wimer, who uses he/him pronouns, and Gray Segal, both 18, were arrested just after 5 p.m. Wednesday after they were caught ripping down posters of Israeli children and adults kidnapped by the terrorist group on display outside 201 E. 23rd St., cops said. … Over the past month, countless individuals have been filmed across the five boroughs tearing down or vandalizing the hostage posters — a disturbing trend that has been blasted by city leaders as antisemitic and inhumane. Among the offenders were an NYU student who lost her job offer over the scandal, a Brooklyn man who was arrested after getting into a caught-on-video scuffle with people trying to stop him from ripping down posters on the Upper East Side, and a public defender who got to keep her job after apologizing for her brazen actions.

Hamas took over 240 hostages, including infants and the elderly, in its attack. Pro-Palestinian activists have tried to rip down the posters in an apparent effort to erase evidence of Hamas atrocities and to suppress support for the Israeli war against Hamas.

On Tuesday, the White House declined to condemn the removal of hostage posters, before reversing itself on Wednesday.

