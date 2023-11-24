A Miss Universe judge who is Jewish claims her life was threatened after debating a Palestinian activist during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored in October.

Emily Austin is a journalist and activist who went on the show to discuss the war that erupted after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, Fox News reported Friday.

“The segment quickly devolved when Austin confronted Nerdeen Kiswani, an anti-Israel activist, who cast doubt on intel that claimed an Islamic Jihad’s failed rocket launch was responsible for the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital blast in Gaza City,” the outlet said.

Video footage appears to show tense moments from the debate:

Piers Morgan Uncensored is joined by the founder of 'Within Our Lifetime' and Pro-Palestinian activist Nerdeen Kiswani and author and broadcaster Emily Austin to debate the historical conflict between Israel and Palestine.

It is important to note that Hamas claimed an Israeli military strike targeted the Gaza hospital and killed 500 people, however, “In reality, the fellow terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad hit the hospital with a misfired rocket, and European intelligence sources believe the death toll was closer to 50,” Breitbart News reported October 27.

During the debate, Kiswani labeled Austin a “genocide denier” before Austin suggested she instigated harassment against her online.

In a social media post November 17, Austin wrote, “Can’t believe it comes down to this. Never thought using my free speech would result in a target on my head in the United States.”

Can’t believe it comes down to this. Never thought using my free speech would result in a target on my head in the United States. I’ve consulted the FBI, and I’m thankful for their help. https://t.co/7ESjq8pRRe — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) November 17, 2023

Austin then said she took action regarding the situation, stating, “I’ve consulted the FBI, and I’m thankful for their help.”

Kiswani heads up the group called Within Our Lifetime-United for Palestine (WOL) that supports violence against the Israeli people, the Fox article said.

After their appearance on the show, Austin said she received many direct messages that included death threats.

“I’ll kill you f—ing wh–e. I will hunt you down like we did to Israeli people,” one message reportedly said, while another said she “deserved” to have a bullet between her eyes.

Austin told Fox, “People are now violating my privacy, searching for my house address online and posting it or telling me I’m going to dox you if you don’t do X, Y, Z. And it’s like I don’t succumb to fear, that that’s not who I am. Like, you can threaten me all you want.”