IDF’s Jerusalem Brigade Foils Attempted Tunnel Ambush in Gaza

The Jerusalem Brigade of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) foiled an attempted Hamas ambush in Gaza last week, based on intelligence that suggested Hamas terrorists were going to emerge from a tunnel near an IDF encampment.

The IDF said Monday:

A Hamas attack on location where IDF troop were taking cover was thwarted. IDF soldiers targeted terrorists who came out of the tunnel shaft and destroyed it. Due to the precise intelligence and vigilance of the soldiers with the terrorists targeted and the underground tunnel route destroyed.

The Times of Israel added:

[F]orces of the Jerusalem Brigade’s 9207th Battalion received an intelligence alert of a planned attack by Hamas last Sunday night. The troops cleared their encampment and entered a state of readiness for the expected Hamas attack. The Air Force carried out strikes in the area and the ground troops opened fire at the Hamas gunmen who came out of a tunnel, the IDF says. According to the army, amid the gun battle and strikes, an explosive device detonated inside the Hamas tunnel shaft, leading to several secondary blasts.

The battallion is composed of reservists, according to the Times of Israel.

Soldiers in the Gaza Strip face the constant threat of ambushes, as Hamas uses tunnels to maneuver around — and beneath — the battlefield.

Defense minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that Hamas’s northern battallions are near collapse, as terrorists surrender en masse to IDF soldiers. Reports suggest that Hamas terrorists in the north have been running out of food.

