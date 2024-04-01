Anti-Israel Protesters Target Teaneck Synagogue Event with Paramedics

A mob of angry anti-Israel protesters descended on a synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Monday night, venting their anger against a group of Israeli paramedics who visited to discuss their experiences after the October 7 attack.

Tonight, a synagogue in Teaneck, NJ hosted an event with an Israeli org that recovers the bodies of the victims of terrorism so they can be properly buried. Hamas supporters responded by starting a riot. Nearly half of Teaneck’s population is Jewish.

pic.twitter.com/aS2VZGWKIE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 2, 2024

CBS News reported (original links):

The anger continues to rise between Palestinians and Israelis in Teaneck. The latest incident happened Monday at the middle of a residential corner outside of the Congregation Bnai Yeshurun Temple. … On Monday night, an event run by ZAKA, an international organization that is central in providing those slaughtered a dignified burial, was being held at the temple when pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged. … Monday wasn’t the first time pro-Palestinian demonstrators have shown up in Teaneck. In October, the town council voted on a referendum to denounce Hamas.

The group of paramedics known as ZAKA began as an association of religious Jews who stepped forward to collect the remains of terror victims. According to Jewish law, bodies must be buried as intact as possible. Later, the group also began to offer paramedic services, often speeding through traffic on motorcycles to reach accident and terror sites.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.