Report: Iran’s IRGC Terrorists Backing Global Anti-Israel Protests

Iranian opposition activist Vahid Beheshti on Monday exposed a confidential letter written by a high-ranking officer in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, that revealed Iran has been secretly supporting anti-Israel rallies around the world.

“The IRGC is very clearly organizing and promoting these actions aimed at destroying our modern society, all the while our politicians continue to appease them, placing our values, stability and public order under great jeopardy,” Beheshti said on Monday:

When I have said from day one that the October 7th brutal massacre by Hamas received its order from Tehran, this is what I mean. When I have said from day one that the IRGC are behind the weekly protests in all major cities around the world under the pretext of supporting the Palestinians, this is exactly what I mean.

To support his allegations, Beheshti published an alleged leaked confidential letter from IRGC Intelligence Security Organization (IRGC-IO) commander Brig. Gen. Mohammad Kazemi.

Kazemi is one of four senior Iranian officials that the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned in April 2023 for wrongfully detaining U.S. nationals in Iran. According to the Treasury Department, Kazemi also oversaw “the regime’s brutal crackdown against protests across the country in response to the killing of Mahsa Amini.”

In the alleged confidential letter, Kazemi discussed working with pro-Palestinian protest movements worldwide to politically isolate Israel. His correspondent was Col. Mohammad Sajedifar, a “cultural and psychological operations” officer of the IRGC.

Kazemi reportedly wrote:

Given the recent developments in the issue of Palestine and the psychological impact of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on Palestinian communities in European and American countries, it was determined to implement significant support measures for April 15 and other rallies with the aim to achieve political isolation.

“Al-Aqsa Storm” is the name Hamas gave to its barbaric rape and murder spree against Israeli civilians on October 7.

“April 15” refers to a wave of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on Monday that illegally blocked roads, bridges, and airports in the United States and other countries. The organizers described their stunt as an “economic blockade to free Palestine.”

“In each city, we will identify and blockade major choke points in the economy, focusing on points of production and circulation with the aim of causing the most economic impact,” said the organizers, a group called A15 Action.

In the United States, the pro-terrorist demonstrators managed to blockade the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the main road leading to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington State, major roads in Philadelphia, and stretches of interstate highway in California and Oregon.

Beheshti noted that Iran is keenly interested in causing “as much chaos and instability as possible” to “destroy the modern society and build a global Islamic state.”

Beheshti warned Israel on April 13 that Iran supports groups seeking to create divisions among Israelis the same way it supports disruptive left-wing protest movements in the United States and Europe.

“Now, I can see the fingerprints of the Islamic Republic everywhere in Israel, in order to create division and destroy the Israeli society from within,” he said. “They have penetrated Israel through various sources from within because the Islamic Republic cannot confront Israel through military means.”