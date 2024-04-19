Polls Show Netanyahu’s Support Continuing to Rise in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is rising in the polls, despite efforts by the domestic opposition and the U.S. Democratic Party to push him out of office through new elections in the middle of a war.

As Breitbart News reported in February, and again in March, Netanyahu’s poll numbers have been improving in some polls after taking a major hit in October following the Hamas terror attack.

The latest polls continue that trend. The Jerusalem Post reported Friday:

In two recent surveys, the Likud Party and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuhave received the highest levels of support since the Oct. 7 massacre. In the first war, conducted by Maariv, the Likud party has reached a new high since the onset of the conflict, marking significant gains in public support. The poll, spearheaded by Lazar Research in collaboration with Panel4All, indicates that Likud now holds 21 seats [vs. 31 for the opposition National Union Party], a peak since the Swords of Iron War began on October 7. This surge came amidst ongoing tensions and the recent thwarting of an Iranian attack. The survey also highlights a tightening race for Prime Minister, with Benny Gantz receiving 42% of the support compared to Benjamin Netanyahu‘s 37%. The gap between the two has significantly narrowed, with Gantz’s lead shrinking from 12% to just 5% over the past week. … In a separate but mandated survey by Direct Polls published on Channel 14 this week, a shift in public sentiment shows Gantz’s National Union declining sharply, from over 40 seats to just 22. Meanwhile, Likud would garner 26 seats if elections were held today, showing a different aspect of political dynamics. Additionally, the coalition parties would have 58 seats versus 52 for the opposition, including 10 seats shared between Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al.

Israelis may be rewarding Netanyahu for a successful confrontation with Iran — one that saw Israel take out Iran’s leading generals in the region in Damascus, Syria, and successfully intercept an Iranian drone and missile attack.

In addition, many Israelis trust Netanyahu to stand up to the Biden administration’s flawed policies on Hamas and Iran. Ironically, President Joe Biden’s efforts to oust Netanyahu may have solidified Netanyahu’s domestic support.

