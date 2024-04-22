Luxury real estate developer Mohamed Hadid is accused of sending Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) racist and homophobic messages after the government official defended Israel in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7.

Hadid, who is the Palestinian father of models Bella and Gigi, is accused of telling Ritchie, “You worse than the rats of New York sewage system. They have bigger brains than you. You might get a job as bouncer at gay bar,” the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Hadid’s messages were allegedly sent through Instagram via his verified account, the outlet said.

The Post noted that in 2021 Torres became the first openly gay African American and first openly gay Hispanic member of Congress.

In another message, Hadid is accused of writing, “You are just unusual Black and colorful mouth for Israeli and AIPAC and looking for payday of over 500K”:

Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father sends racist, homophobic messages to Congressman Ritchie Torres https://t.co/RfNhQuWCcG pic.twitter.com/50p0M7Pf0Q — New York Post (@nypost) April 20, 2024

During a recent interview, Torres answered a question about conditioning U.S.-Israel aid, stating, “I feel like we should remain fundamentally supportive of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” according to Breitbart News.

He also said, “any attempts to fundamentally undermine the U.S.-Israel relationship will ultimately benefit Hamas, which had perpetrated the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, a fact that the world seems to have forgotten.”

In October, Hadid took heat for an Instagram post comparing the Israeli government to Nazis, but the post was later deleted, per Breitbart News.

Readers can view the post by clicking here.

Bella Hadid has previously claimed she lost friends and job opportunities because she showed support for Palestinians, the outlet reported in August 2022:

Hadid, the daughter of Palestinian-American real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, is vocally anti-Israel, calling it an “apartheid” state and charging Israeli Jews with being a “a group of colonizers” who conduct ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians. “There have been so many brands that have stopped working with me. A lot of friends have also turned their backs on me,” the supermodel told Libyan-American journalist, Noor Tagouri, on his podcast.

In 2021, Bella Hadid took criticism from Israeli officials via a social media post for “advocating for throwing Jews into the sea” following her participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York, according to Breitbart News.