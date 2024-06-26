WATCH: Fetterman Meets Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) continued his first trip to Israel on Wednesday by meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

“We stand with Israel through this. I’m so sorry for what’s been done to this nation but I’m just honored to be here today,” Fetterman said, in a statement distributed by the prime minister’s office.

The hoodie-wearing first-term U.S. Senator has bucked the “progressive” left by standing with Israel and supporting its war against Hamas, which began after Hamas carried out a brutal terror attack against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu welcomed Fetterman, saying that “Israel has had no better friend than Senator John Fetterman”:

Netanyahu’s full statement, as provided by the prime minister’s office, was as follows:

We’ve been through dark times in these months of anguish war. During that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Senator John Fetterman. Senator, welcome to Israel. I want to thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage and you just say it the way it is. We appreciate this friendship at all times but especially at these times. So welcome, friend.

Netanyahu is set to address a special joint session of Congress on July 24, which dozens of Democrats are boycotting.

Fetterman was joined by Israel’s “Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser and the US Ambassador to Israel,” the prime minister’s office said.

