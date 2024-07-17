Rescued Israeli Hostage Noa Argamani to Accompany Netanyahu to U.S.

Noa Argamani, 25, one of the four Israeli hostages rescued by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a daring raid last month, will accompany Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his visit to address Congress next week.

Argamani is one of the most well-recognized Israeli hostages, after her abduction from the Nova music festival on October 7 was filmed and shared online by Hamas terrorists who wanted to publicize their terror attack on Israel.

Israel’s Arutz Sheva, citing Hebrew-language media in Israel, reported Wednesday (original emphasis):

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited representatives of hostage families to join him at his speech to the US Congress on July 24, and the Yedioth Ahronoth daily revealed that Noa Argamani, who was rescued from Hamas captivity, confirmed that she will travel with the Prime Minister, together with her father Yaakov. A political source noted that the delegation to the US will also include representatives of hostages, soldiers and civilians, women and men, those who were present at the Nova music festival and others in the surrounding area, as well as representatives of families who have been waiting ten years to find their loved ones. … Some of the hostage families refused to travel with the Prime Minister, claiming that he should “first secure a hostage deal, then he should travel,” while others accepted Netanyahu’s invitation.

Argamani was rescued after eight months in captivity, just in time to say farewell to her mother, Liora, 61, who died of cancer. Liora Argamani had pleaded for her daughter’s release, saying it was her last wish to see her before she died.

Netanyahu is set to address a joint session of Congress for the fourth time on July 24, becoming the first foreign leader to do so. He will meet with President Joe Biden on July 22.

Breitbart News asked an Israeli government spokesman Wednesday if Netanyahu would also meet with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, but details for Netanyahu’s itinerary have not yet been finalized and have not yet been released to the media or the public.

