An attempted terror attack by a Canadian citizen was thwarted near the Gaza border Kibbutz of Netiv Ha’asara on Monday, the IDF and police said.

Security in the area has been intensified since Hamas-led terrorists murdered around 20 people there during the Oct. 7 rampage in southern Israel that triggered the Gaza war.

“A suspect arrived at the entrance of Netiv HaAsara, exited his vehicle, and threatened with a knife members of the community’s rapid response team operating in the area,” the IDF later stated of the incident per the Jerusalem Post.

The knife-wielding terrorist was thwarted after the rapid response team opened fire on the suspect.

The outlet notes Israel’s emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), paramedics reported the terrorist had been apprehended and a 61-year-old woman was suffering from shock.

MDA added that “no one was physically wounded.”

According to Israeli media reports, the terrorist was a Canadian citizen who arrived at the entrance to the kibbutz, claiming “the IDF is killing civilians in Gaza.”

The IDF later confirmed deceased is a foreign national. According to the military, the individual arrived in the area from within Israel as opposed to having crossed over from Gaza, the report made clear.