WATCH: IDF Shows Village Where ‘Every House’ Is a Hezbollah Terror Base

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released photographs and videos Thursday from a village in southern Lebanon where “every house” was turned into a Hezbollah terrorist facility, preparing for a future attack on Israel’s Galilee region.

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari published a video, in English, in which he toured the ruins of a home raided by Israeli soldiers — a home where a vast arsenal of Hezbollah weapons had been stored, he said, as part of “Operation: Conquer the Galilee.”

The IDF exposed that plan earlier this month, noting that Hezbollah had used Iranian weapons to prepare for an attack on Israel’s civilian towns far bigger than the Hamas attack of October 7.

IDF

Israel’s northern border communities have been evacuated since October 2023 due to Hezbollah fire, which began without provocation after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. More than 60,000 Israelis have been displaced.

Under the ceasefire deal cemented in United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the Second Lebanon War in 2006, Hezbollah was supposed to have left southern Lebanon, and the only armed forces in the area were supposed to be the Lebanese military and United Nations peacekeeping troops.

Instead, Hezbollah continued to stockpile weapons in the border region, often building dual-purpose civilian homes and settlements in the area.

The IDF is conducting what it calls limited and targeted operations in southern Lebanon to remove Hezbollah outposts near the Israeli border. It is also launching airstrikes on Hezbollah leaders and bases elsewhere in Lebanon.

