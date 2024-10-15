IDF Captures Hezbollah Terrorists: Others ‘Fled’ After Nasrallah Killed

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) produced a video Tuesday reportedly showing the interrogation of a captured Hezbollah terrorist, Wadah Kamel Younis, who said others had “fled” after leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed.

Nasrallah was killed on September 27 in a massive Israeli airstrike on Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon. His death, which came after the killing of many other senior leaders, shook the organization.

Younis was captured earlier this month, and interrogated by the IDF.

In video published by the IDF, Younis describes surviving airstrikes on Hezbollah posts in southern Lebanon, and losing contact with other terrorists in a nearby location. He describes how others “fled” after Nasrallah’s death.

The IDF said in a statement:

During the IDF’s activities in the area of southern Lebanon last weekend, an underground tunnel shaft was located in a building leading to an area where terrorists operated, with a nearby exit shaft. The troops encircled the building, examined the tunnel shaft, and located an area where the apprehended terrorist, Wadah Kamel Younis, was embedded. After the terrorist surrendered and was apprehended, he was interrogated on-site and then taken for further questioning by investigators from Unit 504 at a detention facility in Israel. In his interrogation, he said: “Everyone [fled], the four (the commander of the area and his deputy), from the beginning, they already fled.” Regarding the ‘Radwan Force,’ he said: “Lack of faith, people without religion, came to receive money and that’s it, they were afraid [of Israel]… they wanted to respond to an attack, advance to the Galilee, after the assassination of Hassan (Nasrallah), no one has seen any of them.”

Separately, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced Tuesday that three members of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force had also been captured while hiding inside a building in southern Lebanon that had a stockpile of weapons and supplies.

They, too, were interrogated and transferred to Israel for further questioning, offering potentially valuable intelligence to Israel.

