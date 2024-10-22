Israel Confirms: Netanyahu’s Bedroom Window Hit by Hezbollah Drone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private residence was, in fact, hit by a Hezbollah drone in an apparent assassination attempt last week, according to media reports on Tuesday.

As Breitbart News reported, the drone made it through Israel’s air defenses and targeted Netanyahu’s residence. Axios reported that the home itself had been hit.

Neither Netanyahu nor his wife, Sara, were home at the time, and no one was harmed. Still, the attack was potentially deadly — and could have been a strategic game-changer, had it succeeded in killing Israel’s leader.

The Times of Israel reported:

A drone fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s home in Caesarea on Saturday hit and caused damage to his residence when it exploded, the military censor permitted for publication on Tuesday. An image, previously barred from publication by the military censor, showed the damage caused to the home by Saturday’s drone impact. The blast cracked glass in a bedroom window but did not penetrate the home, apparently because of reinforced glass and other protections. Pieces of glass reportedly landed in the family’s pool nearby and in the yard.

Hezbollah took credit for the attack on Tuesday, in a press conference that was broken up by threats of an impending Israeli attack, according to

As Breitbart News reported, Netanyahu warned Iran, which controls Hezbollah, that the assassination attempt had been a “grave mistake.” There has been speculation that the drone attack could lead Israel to target Iran’s leaders when it retaliates for Iran’s October 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel.

Many world leaders, including former President Donald Trump, spoke with Netanyahu after the attack. U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, however, did not.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.