WATCH: Hundreds of Israeli Jews Pray for Trump at Ancient Shiloh

Hundreds of Israeli Jews traveled to the ancient site of Shiloh, where the Ark of the Covenant and the Tabernacle resided for hundreds of years, to pray for former President Donald Trump’s success in the upcoming U.S. elections.

VINews reported:

The prayer took place in Ancient Shiloh, and was attended by [Binyamin Regional Council head Yisrael] Ganz and by hundreds of worshippers who prayed from the site of the Mishkan for the success of former President Trump in the U.S. elections, and in support of the shared values between the American nation and the State of Israel. In recent years, the Binyamin Council has maintained close connections with senior U.S. officials, including leaders in the Republican Party and associates of Trump, who expressed great appreciation for the prayer initiative. Clips of the prayer from Ancient Shiloh will be broadcast in the coming days at various gatherings in the United States.

Israel’s Arutz Sheva took a nonpartisan view of the event, describing it as a prayer for the success of the elections and for a healthy U.S.-Israel relationship, though Trump was clearly the favorite of the participants.

Arutz Sheva quoted Ganz:

These elections are crucial for the people of Israel and for the entire world. We pray that the American people succeed in the elections and that the elected leader will be one who recognizes values of justice and morality, connected to the values of the Bible. We pray that whoever is chosen will acknowledge the place of the people of Israel in the Land of Israel, as this is the path to world peace and overcoming the global evil that threatens the free world.

Shiloh is in Samaria, which is part of the West Bank, which Palestinians claim as their own. There are Jewish communities in the area, and Trump has been supportive in the past of their claims to the right to reside there.

A recent poll by Israel’s left-of-center Channel 12 revealed that Israelis prefer Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris, 66% to 17%. American Jews appear to prefer Harris to Trump by a margin of about 65% to 35%.

