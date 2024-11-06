Trump Speaks with Netanyahu on Israel’s Security and ‘the Iranian Threat’

President-elect Donald Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

As Breitbart News reported earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu was among the first world leaders to congratulate Trump after his massive victory, which surprised pollsters in the United States and international observers alike.

Later in the day, the two spoke by telephone. The Prime Minister’s Office provided the following readout (which it translated from Hebrew):

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening (Wednesday, 6 November 2024), spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump and was among the first to call him. Their conversation was warm and cordial. The Prime Minister congratulated President-elect Trump on his election victory. The two agreed to work together for Israel’s security, and also discussed the Iranian threat.

Trump has said that he wishes to bring the ongoing war in the Middle East — which was started by Iran and its proxy terrorist groups — to a close.

Israel has smashed Hamas, decimated Hezbollah, and stripped Iran of its air defenses. However, it has not managed to rescue the remaining 101 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Israelis overwhelmingly preferred Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in polls, and celebrated his win.

Trump was very supportive of Israel and the American Jewish community in his first term. He also promised Arab American and Muslim American voters that he would bring the war in Lebanon to a close.

