Jewish Lesbian Who Voted Trump over Israel Shunned by LGBTQ+ Community

A lesbian in California who happens to be Jewish says that her friends in the LGBTQ+ community are shunning her because she voted for Donald Trump due to his support for Israel against terrorism.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 reported:

“I definitely feel like I’m on an island alone,” said Tanya Tsikanovsky, who resides in LA’s San Fernando Valley. “The queer people have turned their backs on me, and I’m queer, so it’s very painful.” According to Tsikanovsky, she worked in Iowa with the Hillary Clinton election campaign in 2016. Then, she voted for Joe Biden in 2020. … Beyond economic reasons and the United States’ southern border, Tsikanovsky says she shifted towards Trump because of her Jewish faith. According to Tsikanovsky, recent pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses made her think differently about the Democratic Party.

Tsikanovsky told Fox 11 that she once might have ostracized friends who supported Trump, and now regrets that.

Now, she says, her “LGBTQ basketball team” has begun “boxing her out” — i.e. preventing her from handling the ball.

Israel is the only country in the Middle East that protects LGBTQ+ people and their rights. But the pro-Palestinian movement in the West has pushed to have Israelis, Jews, and pro-Israel individuals kicked out of LGBTQ+ groups.

Recently, a global LGBTQ+ organization even suspended its Israeli chapter merely for offering to host a conference.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.