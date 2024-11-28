On Thanksgiving, Families of American Hostages in Gaza Ask Trump for Help

Families of the seven American citizens who are still hostage in Gaza — four still thought to be alive — used the Thanksgiving holiday to urge the White House, and President-elect Donald Trump, to bring their loved ones home.

There are still 101 hostages overall, as many as a third of them dead. Families of the hostages blocked access to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office in the Knesset, or parliament, on Wednesday, demanding that he use the new Lebanon ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah as a platform to demand a deal with Hamas in Gaza.

President Joe Biden said after the ceasefire took effect Wednesday that the U.S. would redouble its efforts at a hostae deal with Hamas.

During the presidential campaign, Trump was more blunt, warning those around the world who were holding U.S. hostages: “[W]e want our hostages back—and they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price.”

One of the best-known American hostages, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was born in the U.S. but later moved to Israel as a child with his parents, was executed by Hamas in August. His fate has increased the desperation of the hostage familes.

