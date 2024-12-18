Oil-rich Iran Short of Fuel, Electricity; Billions Spent on Terror

Iran is in the midst of a fuel shortage and an electricity crisis, causing essential utilities to be shut down in the middle of a cold winter. The regime has failed to provide for its own people but has spent billions of dollars on terror abroad.

Al Jazeera reported Wednesday:

Tens of millions of people across Iran are facing major disruptions as authorities shut down services in the face of an exacerbating energy and currency crisis amid historic regional tensions. This week, government offices, schools, banks and businesses in major provinces and in the capital Tehran have been largely closed due to worsening fuel and power shortages as temperatures dropped to subzero levels. Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said on Wednesday that 13 power plants are out of commission due to a lack of fuel.

Iran was the fourth-largest oil producer in OPEC last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Yet it cannot provide for its own fuel needs — despite the easing of sanctions by the Biden-Harris administration.

Already plagued by chronic air pollution and water shortages, the Iranian regime also faces a collapsing currency and decaying infrastructure, as its terrorist proxies continue to lose the war against Israel they started with the Hamas terror attack last October 7, and as Israel plans a possible attack to destroy Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

