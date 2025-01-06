West Bank Terrorist Attack Kills 3 Israelis, Wounds 7

Three Israelis were killed in a terrorist shooting attack Monday near Kdumim in the north of the West Bank, Israel’s ambulance service reported.

The attack involved gunmen opening fire on vehicles, including a passenger bus.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said those killed included two women in their 60s and a man in his 40s.

According to Reuters, Israeli Army Radio said the military had imposed a cordon around all villages in the area to search for the suspects, who it believes have fled to a nearby Palestinian village.

“Paramedics have confirmed the deaths of three victims, including two women and a man,” Magen David Adom said, while the military reported troops were “pursuing the terrorists” who carried out the attack near the village of Al-Funduq.

Palestinians have carried out scores of shooting, stabbing and car-ramming attacks against Israelis in recent years.

Violence has especially surged in the West Bank since the Hamas Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack out of Gaza ignited the ongoing war there as Israel fights for the return of hostages.