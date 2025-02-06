Israel Orders Military to Allow Any Gaza Resident to Leave to ‘Any Country’

Israeli defense minister Israel Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday to prepare to allow any Palestinians in Gaza to leave for any country that is willing to take them.

The move came after President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that he wanted to see Palestinians resettled outside of Gaza, in new and “beautiful” homes, saying that the Gaza Strip had become uninhabitable. (No Arab country has offered Palestinians refuge, despite the war, for a variety of reasons, including hostility to Palestinians and the desire to see them stay in Gaza to strengthen the Palestinian (or Muslim) claim against Israeli sovereignty.)

Trump administration officials softened the proposal somewhat, saying Palestinians would only be relocated on a temporary basis. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, praising the idea, said relocation would be temporary.

Trump also said that the U.S. would “own” Gaza after clearing it of munitions and debris. Israel seemed caught off guard by the proposal but has since embraced it. Trump said that Israeli soldiers would do the fighting, and that Israel would hand Gaza over to the U.S. at the end of the war, such that U.S. soldiers would not be in harm’s way.

The Arab world has largely rejected the proposal but seems, thus far, to have no viable alternative to the idea.

