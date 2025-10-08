Hamas and Supporters Celebrate ‘Blessed’ October 7 Atrocities: ‘Glorious Day of Success’

The jihadist terrorist organization Hamas celebrated the second anniversary of its invasion and gruesome massacre of an estimated 1,200 random people in Israel on Tuesday, calling it a “glorious day of success.”

Affiliated jihadist organizations linked to the world’s premier state sponsor of terrorism, Iran, also applauded Hamas for its brutal torture, slaughter, and abduction of Israeli civilians. Among those weighing in to applaud the atrocity were the groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hezbollah.

Hamas issued a statement on Tuesday marking the “meaningful turning point” of October 7 which resulted in Israel declaring war on Hamas and engaging in a full-scale operation to destroy the group in Gaza, a territory it has controlled since 2007. The group applauded the dead leaders of Hamas that greenlit the massacres, gang-rapes, and infanticide while accusing Israel of “barbaric” actions “against innocent civilians,” according to a translation by the Times of Israel.

Senior Hamas official Fawzi Barhoum separately celebrated the carnage, holding it responsible for having restored the “Palestinian cause” of exterminating Israel “to its global position and placed the occupation [Israel] in unprecedented isolation.”

“Resistance to the occupation is a fundamental and established right of our people, and the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state with al-Quds [Jerusalem] as its capital is now within reach,” the pro-Iran outlet al-Mayadeen quoted Barhoum as saying.

Hamas issued these statements even as it negotiates terms to end the war after President Donald Trump announced a 20-point peace plan in late September. Hamas issued a statement last week indicating it was open to accepting the deal, which would require it to give up control of Gaza, but at press time has not formalized acceptance of any agreement.

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump,” the group said in a statement, “calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.”

PIJ and its affiliated “military wing,” the al-Quds Brigades, both published statements on Tuesday celebrating the atrocities of October 7, applauding Hamas terrorists for their “unmatched bravery, valor, and sacrifice.”

“Two years ago, the Palestinian resistance carried out a blessed operation against enemy military positions along the [now-defunct] border fence east of Gaza,” PIJ claimed. “They captured numerous enemy soldiers and officers and engaged in close-range combat, during which they killed hundreds of enemy soldiers and captured dozens.”

In reality, Hamas terrorists invaded peaceful residential communities and massacred entire families in their own homes in door-to-door attacks. The terrorists often documented their abuses, as in one instance in which they tortured and murdered an elderly woman, then stole her phone to upload images of her corpse to her personal Facebook account. The terrorists also invaded the grounds of a music festival, engaging in gang-rape executions and indiscriminately killing attendees. First responders found horribly brutalized bodies, including those of children, in the aftermath of the attack.

“The resistance of our people, led by Saraya al-Quds and Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, will continue as long as the occupation exists,” PIJ promised. “We will spare no effort in fighting it. We have prepared ourselves for a long war of attrition that will not end until its complete removal.”

The al-Quds Brigades separately declared on Wednesday local time that it would “spare no effort to find the means that end the war,” in stark contrast to the PIJ statement and its own statement, which continued to promise that its arms “will not be sheathed until those two goals are achieved.”

The Shiite jihadist terror organization Hezbollah, headquartered in Lebanon, celebrated the massacre of innocents as a “battle of sacrifice, liberation, and defiance.” Its October 7 statement described Israelis as “stripped of any human attribute” and demanded “Arab and Islamic unity” to oppose Israel’s self-defense operations to prevent a repeat of the October 7 violence. It also conveniently called for “the entire Muslim world to form a united front under the banner of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei,” according to the Iranian propaganda outlet PressTV.

“On this anniversary, we send a salute of reverence and respect to the righteous leader and all the martyrs who stood, supported, and sacrificed for [Jerusalem] and Palestine,” Hezbollah concluded.

Jihad sympathizers attempted to stage events celebrating October 7 around the world on Tuesday. In Australia, the government permitted a “Glory to Our Martyrs” rally celebrating Hamas in the Sydney suburb of Bankstown. Politicians lamented the event as “shockingly insensitive,” but did nothing to stop it. In Berlin, police almost allowed a pro-Hamas protest featuring symbols honoring the terrorists of October 7, but issued a last-minute ban after police stated, “we must assume that this will be a non-peaceful event.”

