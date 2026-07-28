Tehran Threatens ‘Freeloader’ Volodymyr Zelensky After Ukraine Strike on Iran Supply Ship to Russia

Diplomatic officials in Iran railed against the government of Ukraine on Monday, demanding the nation be “held accountable” for targeting Iranian ships that Kyiv accused of providing weapons to Russia.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi disparaged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “freeloader” in an infuriated social media message the day before, apparently attempting to undermine Zelensky’s public image before a planned trip to Washington this week. Zelensky is currently in the United States and scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump before attending the funeral of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Zelensky personally revealed in a statement on Saturday that his military had targeted Iranian ships suspected of sending “military cargo shipments” to Russia to be used on the battlefield in the ongoing Russian invasion of his country. Ukrainian officials, including the president, have for years accused Iran of aiding the Russian invasion by offering its inexpensive line of “Shahed” drones, allegedly used against civilian targets. The Iranian regime, the world’s most prolific state sponsor of terrorism, has consistently denied involvement in the Russian invasion but is a close ally of the Russian government’s and has defended Moscow’s military actions against Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Esmaeil Baqaei claimed that the Ukrainian military had attacked an Iranian ship, as Zelensky had stated, but suggested that the target was not involved in the Russian war.

“Fundamentally, the behavior of the Ukrainian president is reminiscent of the anarchists on the eve of World War I, whose theatrical and highly dangerous actions triggered consequences that engulfed all of Europe,” Baqaei accused, noting that Tehran had responded to the attack by summoning the chargé d’affaires representing Ukraine in the country and European Union officials to complain.

“You must be certain that a theatrical stunt intended to attract attention and project a level of international influence that one does not actually possess will not remain contained,” Baqaei added, suggesting that Ukraine was attempting to involve Iran in the Russian invasion to attack more allies among countries with adversarial relations with Iran and its terrorist proxies throughout the Middle East. The spokesman condemned Ukraine’s alleged “dangerous adventurism” and claimed Ukraine’s neighbors along the Caspian Sea were “deeply concerned and displeased with this action.”

According to Baqaei, the Ukrainian strikes on an Iranian “vessel” killed “several Iranian citizens.” Iranian state media did not disclose what kind of “vessel” was targeted or the specifics of who on board was allegedly killed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressed the situation on social media on Sunday, claiming that the target was a “commercial vessel” and the “martyr” was one sailor.

“Zelenskyy has attacked an Iranian commercial vessel, killing a sailor. A blatant UN Charter violation done at Israel’s behest to drag Europe into its war,” Araghchi claimed, without elaborating on what link the government of Israel allegedly has with the Caspian Sea situation. “In calls with EU High Rep [Kaja] Kallas and [Russian] FM [Sergey] Lavrov, made clear that what the freeloader in Kyiv did CANNOT GO UNANSWERED.”

Similarly, the head of Iran’s parliamentary national security commission, Ebrahim Azizi, published a social media statement threatening Ukraine.

“Any attack on Iran always comes with a cost, and that remains true today; the U.S. and Israel are well aware of this,” he claimed. “Ukraine, too, may soon come to understand that Iran does not let actions go unanswered. The list of those who have miscalculated continues to increase!”

The Ukrainian government has for years accused Iran of aiding the Russian invasion and Zelensky himself was the first to reveal on July 25 that his military had targeted Iranian assets at sea. In a message that day, aired on Ukrainian television and reproduced on social media, Zelensky said celebrated a variety of airstrikes on Russian targets.

“We also achieved very strong results with long‑range strikes in the Caspian Sea — including vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship,” he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha issued a statement in response to Araghchi’s “freeloader” tirade dismissing Iran’s threats as “unjustified and groundless” and defending Ukrainian military action against the Islamist terror state.

“The regime in Tehran is a direct accomplice to Russian aggression against Ukraine, fueling Moscow’s criminal war with weapons that have killed Ukrainians since 2022,” Sybiha said, according to the Ukrainian state outlet Ukrinform.

Similarly, Ukrainian Navy Spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk defended military action against Iran, calling the nation’s armed forces a “legitimate military target” as a result of its material support for Russia’s efforts to colonize Ukraine.

“A country that supports another enemy not only with words but also directly, by providing it with such a tool of terror as kamikaze drones, scaling up their production on its territory,” Pletenchuk argued, “and training operators — its opinion is probably the last thing that should concern us in this situation.”

The spokesman described the target of the Caspian Sea attacks as “military logistics” and thus legitimate.

Zelensky landed in the United States on Tuesday for an itinerary that includes a visit with President Trump.

“Our number-one priority is anti-ballistic defense and strategic cooperation with America. Peace needs to be brought closer,” Zelensky said in his confirmation of arrival to Washington.

In addition to repeatedly accusing Iran of targeting Ukraine through military aid to Russia, Zelensky has repeatedly offered support against Iran in the ongoing conflict with the United States and with neighboring Gulf states. In March, shortly after the U.S. launch of Operation Epic Fury, Zelensky said his country would not hesitate to help defend American lives.

“Whenever it is possible for us to help defending civilians or U.S. nationals, without second thought we sent our teams,’’ he told the New York Post. “I would like the U.S. not to perceive Ukraine as a country that merely asks for help. That is not the case. Ukraine is defending interests and values.”

A month later, Zelesky revealed that his anti-drone experts were working in the Middle East to protect against Iranian attacks, which at the time included all Gulf states and neighbors such as Jordan and Israel.

“We sent our military experts to the Middle East, including experts in interceptor drones and experts in electronic warfare, and to some countries we demonstrated how to work with interceptors,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. “Did we destroy Iranian Shaheds? Yes, we did. Did we destroy them in just one country? No, in several. And this, in my opinion, is a success.”

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