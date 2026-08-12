Iran-Backed Houthi Terrorists Launch Missile and Drone Attacks in Red Sea

The Iran-backed Houthi insurgents of Yemen claimed responsibility for a murderous “double tap” strike on a ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Tuesday, using three ballistic missiles to set the ship on fire — and then launching another missile in a deliberate attack on rescue teams, killing at least six people.

According to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO), the incident began when the Houthis launched three ballistic missiles at a stationary ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait — which, like the now-infamous Strait of Hormuz, is a chokepoint for a major trade route.

The missile attack caused significant damage to the ship and started a fire on board, so the legitimate government of Yemen, which is partnered with Saudi Arabia, dispatched coast guard and military rescue teams.

When the rescuers arrived, the Houthi insurgents launched another ballistic missile, using a “double tap strike” technique to inflict casualties by targeting the rescuers who responded to the first attack. Six deaths were reported, including three Pakistani nationals and an Indonesian who were crew aboard the targeted ship, plus two Yemeni rescuers.

The targeted ship was a Tanzanian-flagged, Egyptian-owned vessel called the Tihamah, variously described as a small cargo ship and a ferry boat. According to the Yemeni government, the ship was bound for the port of Mokha with “commercial goods and food supplies for the Yemeni people” when it was attacked.

About three hours later, the Houthis attacked the ship again, this time using a “booby-trapped drone boat” that was “intercepted and destroyed by the armed forces and the coast guard,” according to Yemeni officials.

The Houthis attacked the port city of Mokha with missiles and drones on Sunday and Monday, killing at least 18 people. They struck again on Tuesday with ballistic missiles shortly after attacking the Tihamah.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking the Tihamah, which they claimed was carrying “Saudi military equipment.”

The Red Sea attack was swiftly condemned by the Yemeni government, Pakistani officials, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“These continued attacks on shipping only serve to escalate tensions and threaten global supply chains on which everyone depends,” said IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

“I reiterate my call for shipowners and ship operators to thoroughly assess risks before transiting this and other regions and follow appropriate best management practices. Seafarers deserve to be protected and allowed to do their jobs in safety and security,” he added.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry called on the international community to “move from condemnation to effective and decisive action” against the Houthi insurgents.

The government’s Transportation Ministry said it “held the Houthi terrorist militias fully responsible for the deaths, injuries, and damage inflicted on the commercial vessel Tihamah, as well as for the serious consequences resulting from these attacks.”

“Pakistan strongly condemns the Houthi attack on a non-combatant commercial vessel. Such attacks endanger innocent lives, constitute a violation of international law, and pose a serious threat to freedom of navigation, maritime security, and the safety of commercial shipping in the Red Sea,” said Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Houthis are a militant Shiite insurgency sponsored by Iran. They captured a large swath of territory in Yemen, including the capital city of Sanaa, in 2014. The Houthis refer to themselves as “Ansar Allah,” or “Army of Allah,” and their slogan is “Allahu Akbar, Death to the United States, Death to Israel, Curse the Jews, Victory for Islam.”

Saudi Arabia led a multinational military intervention against the Houthis from 2015 to 2022, concluding with an uneasy ceasefire that frayed this summer as the Houthis resumed their efforts to conquer territory in Yemen.

Last month, the Houthis declared a “maritime ban” against Saudi shipping in the Red Sea and sent threatening emails to shipping companies, warning their vessels could be attacked if the Houthis suspected them of carrying Saudi cargo.