The U.S. military shot at and disabled a commercial ship in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday after its crew “refused to comply” with the ongoing U.S. naval blockade, officials announced.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the action on Friday, along with a video of military aircraft launching a strike on the stern of the Palau-flagged motor vessel (MV) Pacific Archer.

The Thanksgiving Day incident occurred after the Pacific Archer’s crew “attempted to run the U.S. naval blockade, despite multiple warnings,” CENTCOM stated.

The bulk carrier had recently departed from Bandar Abbas, a major port city in southern Iran that is located along the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz.

“The ship’s propulsion was ultimately disabled and the civilian crew was unharmed,” the post added.

A press release from CENTCOM further explained that they are continuing to “strictly enforce the blockade,” having redirected 158 compliant commercial vessels and disabling six that “refused to comply.”

“All mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz are urged to heed blockade warnings issued by CENTCOM forces,” the release concluded.

According to Marine Traffic, the disabled ship’s destination was Singapore.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.