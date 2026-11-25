Kilmar Ábrego García is planning to go on a speaking tour in Spain and other countries after self-deporting from the United States.

The Salvadoran national landed in Madrid on Wednesday after boarding a commercial flight out of a Washington-area airport the night before. One of his lawyers, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, said Madrid is only the first stop and that his client will hold engagements in several countries while he is abroad, at the invitation of advocacy groups and research institutes.

Sandoval-Moshenberg claimed his client can go where he likes as the husband and father of U.S. citizens.

“The sky’s the limit for him, right?” he said. “I mean, he’s a free man. He’s got the world to travel and he’s got a lot of options.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said he left under a removal order. He paid for his own flight and got no incentives.

The lawyer claimed the stay abroad would be temporary.

“You know what? He’s going to outlast this administration,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “Kilmar Abrego Garcia is going to last a lot longer than Donald Trump. And he will be back in the United States as a lawful permanent resident under the next administration.”

Federal law keeps him out for ten years because of the time he lived in the country illegally. His wife, Jennifer Vasquez Sura, a U.S. citizen, has sponsored him for residency, but his own lawyers do not expect this administration to waive the penalty.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who flew to El Salvador to press for his release, insisted the case was a win for the Constitution and called him a free man.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the departure on X and said he was delighted by it.

“We promised the American people that this human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator would not remain in our country,” Mullin wrote. DHS said he will never be allowed back.

Prince George’s County police filled out a gang field interview sheet on Ábrego García in 2019 after stopping him outside a Maryland Home Depot. An informant the report called a past proven and reliable source told officers he was an MS-13 member. A Homeland Security form later said he was validated as one.

An immigration judge cited both documents in denying him bond. He denies it and has never been charged with a gang crime.

A Tennessee grand jury indicted him on two counts of human smuggling. A judge threw out the case in May, ruling prosecutors brought it to punish him for fighting his deportation, and the Justice Department appealed in June. Vasquez sought a protective order against him in 2021, alleging he punched and scratched her, then dropped it.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis said Spain has been wrecked by open border policies and added, “Good riddance.” DHS called the country a breeding ground for illegal migrants.

Ábrego García entered Spain on his Salvadoran passport and can stay for 90 days. Sandoval-Moshenberg declined to say where he would go after that.