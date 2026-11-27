A researcher who tests advanced AI systems for a living spent this Thanksgiving telling his family to stockpile food, water and cash, adding a warning that “This is the first Thanksgiving where I am not sure that we will live to the next.”

Nikola Jurkovic works at METR, the Anthropic-aligned non-profit that claims to test advanced AI systems for serious risks while being better known for its Effective Altruism (EA) zealotry. On Thanksgiving, he posted an open letter on X warning that 2027 could bring an AI-driven crisis worse than any in living memory. He opened with a blunt line: “This is the first Thanksgiving where I am not sure that we will live to the next.”

Jurkovic wrote that he has quietly worried about AI for years and now feels a duty to say so publicly. He pointed to incidents this year in which AI systems were reportedly used to hack multiple companies, though the damage so far has mostly been financial. His worry is that next year could be worse, potentially including mass casualties.

He named three scenarios he considers most dangerous: an AI system spiraling out of control and breaching critical infrastructure, bad actors using AI to build biological weapons, and world leaders handing too much power to machines. Without strict global rules, he expects AI to start improving itself and surpass the smartest humans, possibly as soon as 2027. Barring a major slowdown, he put the odds of humanity being destroyed or disempowered by the end of 2030 at roughly a coin toss. He estimated a five to 20 percent chance that people will not be able to celebrate the holidays at the end of 2027. He was careful to frame these numbers as his own personal assessments, not established probabilities, and has previously acknowledged that he sees higher risks than many of his peers.

Beyond catastrophic scenarios, Jurkovic predicted that most jobs that exist today could disappear, leaving a majority of the world unemployed within a decade. He warned that plans people are making for the next one to five years, including education, careers and starting a family, could be derailed entirely. He said friends with young children have told him they worry their kids may not live to attend grade school.

His practical advice for families: keep about two weeks’ worth of food and water on hand, and hold some physical cash in case online banking fails.

Jurkovic argued there is still a narrow window to act. His main recommendation is strict global regulation to slow the AI race. He pointed to the European Union’s AI Act as evidence that Europe can set safety standards American companies end up following. He urged ordinary people to talk about AI risks with friends, push politicians for global rules, and learn more about the issue themselves. He also called on computer scientists, engineers, economists and philosophers to redirect their careers toward AI safety work.

“The AI threats I laid out in Code Red are real. So is the danger of politically-motivated individuals using those threats to seize power and control,” said Breitbart social media director and New York Times bestselling author of the breakout conservative AI book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI. “Far-Left forces see ‘AI safety’ as a vehicle to enact the ultimate political power grab–something called AI Global Governance—to silence and control individuals. A well-funded ecosystem is devoted to amplifying fear, with globalist political control as the cure. AI threat vectors are serious and real; hence, the Code Red era we now find ourselves in. But telling people that they may never celebrate Thanksgiving again, or that they and their kids could be dead next year, is not the solution. Preparedness, not panic, is the path forward.”

Read the full open letter on X here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.