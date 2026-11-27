Sen. Deb Fischer’s (R-NE) office on Friday updated information about her husband’s recent death, stating he took his own life.

Fischer announced Monday he died on Sunday while he had been spending time outdoors, adding their family was “heartbroken” at the loss, but she did not give further details, CBS News reported.

In a social media post early Friday, her office said, “A spokesperson for the office of Senator Deb Fischer issued the following statement today: There has been a sad update in the death of Senator Fischer’s husband, Bruce. Initially, it was believed that Bruce passed peacefully at home. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Bruce chose to end his life. The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning. There will be no further comment and no other details will be provided.”

The couple initially met at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and married in the early 1970s, according to Nebraska Public Media.

The outlet said her husband ran the family’s cattle ranch near Valentine while she pursued her career in politics.

“An obituary for Bruce Fischer says a funeral service will be held at a later date. In addition to his wife, he was also survived by his three sons,” the report stated.

Social media users responded to the announcement on Monday, one person writing, “I had many chats with Bruce over the years. He was a good man. RIP.”