U.S. imports surged in October as shipments of capital goods jumped for a second straight month, widening the goods trade deficit despite a rise in exports.

Goods imports rose 6.1 percent from September to $365.3 billion, the Census Bureau said Friday. They were 42.4 percent higher than a year earlier. Exports rose 3.2 percent on the month to $215.8 billion and were up 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

The goods trade deficit widened 10.7 percent to $149.5 billion from $135.1 billion in September. It was more than twice as large as the $61.4 billion gap in October 2025.

Capital goods accounted for nearly two-thirds of the monthly increase in imports. Shipments in the category rose 8.5 percent to $171.4 billion after increasing 7.9 percent in September. They were up 80 percent from a year earlier.

Imports rose across all major categories in October. Industrial supplies increased 6 percent from September, vehicle and parts imports rose 4.1 percent and consumer goods imports climbed 2.6 percent.

Industrial supplies led the increase in exports, rising 4.9 percent. Capital goods exports rose 3.4 percent from September and 29.2 percent from a year earlier. Exports of food, feed and beverages fell 7.9 percent on the month after rising 13.3 percent in September.

The figures are seasonally adjusted and measured in current dollars. The government will report services trade alongside updated goods figures in its full trade report.