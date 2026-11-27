On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said the new Congress will end the war in Iran within its first 100 hours.

Host Brian Abel said, “Presumed incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries has said he’d like to end the war in Iran within the first 100 hours of the new Congress. That was a major topic of conversation and the reporting that you just heard before we started talking. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, how realistic is that, the first 100 hours, and what do you support cutting off funding for the war?”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Well, the American people support bringing this war to an end. It has driven costs out of control. It is an illegal war. Trump never came to Congress to even coordinate with us. There was certainly no imminent threat.”

Abel said, “You understand how the financial levers are pulled. Is it realistic that in the first 100 hours, or even in the first week, this war could be turned around with a new Congress?”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Absolutely. We’ve repeatedly voted for War Powers Resolutions that would bring the war to an end. We control both the House and the Senate. Now, if Republicans join us and Donald Trump realizes that the American people’s mandate on November 3rd was for us to bring this forward to an end, bring costs down, stop the corruption.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN