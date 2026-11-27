Lawmakers should investigate how much U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) money “made its way back into dark money accounts funding Democrats,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said this week after the release of a trove of documents showcasing how the now-defunct agency was “weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values.”

“DC Democrats lost their minds last year when USAID was shut down,” Moreno said. “Now they want to fund this rogue agency again with YOUR money!”

“Republicans will never let that happen! Sending hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to fund an extreme leftist agenda is insane. While we can, we should investigate how much of this money made its way back into dark money accounts funding Democrats,” he said.

The Trump administration released the documents ahead of Thanksgiving, which gave Americans a front row seat to how radical leftists weaponized USAID for censorship campaigns.

“Under previous administrations, USAID was weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values,” a caption above the myriad of files states. “In the interest of transparency and accountability, we are publishing files, memos, and internal communications detailing how the agency operated.”

One 92-page document, dubbed a “Disinformation Primer,” showed how USAID officials viewed anything contrary to their agenda, longing for and promoting censorship of those ideas:

In 92 pages, USAID goes over the dangers of what they consider to be “misinformation” and how to combat it, including a section on fact-checking — something social media companies took upon themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, “fact-checking” the narratives that did not serve their agenda, such as those questioning the efficacy of draconian restrictions or vaccines. In fact, the document praised Facebook’s “independent fact-checkers” and what was formerly known as Twitter for adding “new labels on tweets about COVID-19 that link to a Twitter-curated page or external trusted source for additional information on the claims of the tweet.” Thanks to the release of these documents, Americans now know that hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars were used in 2021 alone for foreign media “disinformation” spending. Further, USAID was actively funding social media monitors, making it clear that the agenda could be threatened by journalists telling the truth, as it could affect their “funding choices.”

Breitbart News also detailed how USAID used a Soros-backed organization — the Global Disinformation Index (GDI) — instructed the Biden administration’s USAID “to classify Breitbart News stories as ‘disinformation’ — even if the information in the articles would ‘fact check to be correct.'”

Particularly, leftists took issue with Breitbart News covering crimes committed by illegal aliens, dismissing them as a “series of what amounts just kind of local news stories, each of which is sort of based somewhere in fact that, that if you fact check the bulk of these stories, they would fact check to be correct.” They argued that the admittedly accurate stories were used to create a “broader implicit narrative” that they disagreed with.