Texas Democrat legislators moved quickly to protect criminal illegal aliens from being taken into ICE custody and removed from the county. Two bills filed this month in the Texas House and Senate would reverse a Texas law that requires sheriffs to enter into an ICE 287(g) agreement by the end of this year.

State Representative Trey Martinez Fischer (D-San Antonio) filed HB 123, and State Sen. José Menéndez (D-San Antonio) filed SB 99 earlier this month in advance of the upcoming legislative session, scheduled to open in January 2027. If passed, the bills would protect criminal aliens who have been arrested by Texas law enforcement officers from being turned over to ICE and removed from the United States. These could include convicted murderers, child sex offenders, felony drunk drivers, and other violent criminal aliens.

The companion bills would repeal Chapter 753 of the Texas Government Code, which currently requires all Texas sheriffs to enter into a 287(g) agreement before December 31, 2026. According to the Texas Immigration Law Council, 457 Texas law enforcement agencies have entered into some type of 287(g).

If passed by the Texas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Gina Hinojosa (D), sheriffs and other law enforcement organizations operating jails in the state will be legally allowed to withdraw from programs that result in the removal of thousands of criminal aliens per year across the Lone Star State.

Key provisions of the bills would:

Repeal the 287(g) Mandate: Eliminates Section 753.051, removing the statutory requirement that county sheriffs who operate or contract for a county jail must request and enter into a written 287(g) agreement with ICE.

Eliminates Section 753.051, removing the statutory requirement that county sheriffs who operate or contract for a county jail must request and enter into a written 287(g) agreement with ICE. Authorize Immediate Exit: Explicitly allows sheriffs who entered into agreements under the SB 8 mandate to terminate them simply by providing written notice to ICE within a reasonable period, bypassing contractual lock-in hurdles. (Note: It leaves intact Subchapter C, Chapter 752—Texas’s older SB 4 “anti-sanctuary” law—meaning sheriffs would still be required to honor ICE detainer requests for inmates already in custody, even if they drop active 287(g) task force or jail enforcement deputization.)

Explicitly allows sheriffs who entered into agreements under the SB 8 mandate to terminate them simply by providing written notice to ICE within a reasonable period, bypassing contractual lock-in hurdles. (Note: It leaves intact Subchapter C, Chapter 752—Texas’s older SB 4 “anti-sanctuary” law—meaning sheriffs would still be required to honor ICE detainer requests for inmates already in custody, even if they drop active 287(g) task force or jail enforcement deputization.) End State Reimbursement Grants: Prohibits the Texas Comptroller from awarding any new grants under Subchapter C of Chapter 753, which previously allocated $80,000 to $140,000 per county (scaled by population) to cover non-reimbursed training and operational costs. Grants awarded prior to the repeal remain subject to existing audit and compliance rules.

Prohibits the Texas Comptroller from awarding any new grants under Subchapter C of Chapter 753, which previously allocated $80,000 to $140,000 per county (scaled by population) to cover non-reimbursed training and operational costs. Grants awarded prior to the repeal remain subject to existing audit and compliance rules. Void Attorney General Enforcement Suits: Automatically dismisses any pending lawsuits brought by the Texas Attorney General against non-compliant sheriffs and voids any existing court orders or equitable relief granted to enforce Chapter 753.

The ICE 287(g) programs allow ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers to safely take criminal aliens into their custody while they are detained by Texas law enforcement agencies. This protects agents, the community, and even the criminal alien from more dangerous apprehensions on the streets, Houston ERO Field Office Director Bret Bradford told Breitbart during an exclusive ride-along last week.

During that targeted enforcement operation, two criminal aliens were arrested and processed for removal from the U.S. One of those was a previously deported member of the Transnational Terrorist Organization, MS-13. The other was a previously deported Mexican national with a criminal history that included a DWI conviction in Harris County.

Under the bills proposed by Texas Democrats in Austin, if either one of these illegal aliens had been arrested and placed in a jail, they would likely be released back onto the streets if the sheriffs opted out of the currently required 287(g) cooperation agreements.

The bills are largely political theater because the Texas Senate is controlled by a Republican majority. Despite having a Democrat Lt. Governor serve as president of the Senate, the Republican-led majority could stop the bill from even being assigned to a committee for consideration. Even if brought to the floor for a vote, it is highly unlikely it would pass.

Even though the legislation faces a steep uphill climb in the Republican-controlled Senate, the filing of HB 123 and SB 99 underscores the immediate battle lines in Austin ahead of the January 2027 session. With Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa and a newly flipped Democratic House preparing to take office, conservative lawmakers and law enforcement leaders warn that dismantling mandatory 287(g) cooperation would unravel a critical layer of statewide public safety.

For Texas communities already grappling with the fallout of transnational gang activity and repeat criminal offenders, the debate over these bills will test whether state leaders prioritize seamless federal-local enforcement or allow local jurisdictions to opt out of removing dangerous criminal aliens from their streets.