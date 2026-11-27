Argentine lawmakers approved reforms to the nation’s Central Bank charter, forbidding it from printing money to fund public spending.

The reforms once again task the Central Bank with preserving the value of the Argentine peso as its “primary” mission.

President Javier Milei said in a statement that the reforms lay the groundwork to “make Argentina great again.”

The Argentine Chamber of Deputies on Thursday approved a series of structural reforms to the nation’s Central Bank charter, forbidding it from printing money to fund government spending.

The new charter, approved in a 141-0 vote at the Chamber of Deputies, restores the “primary” function of the country’s Central Bank, once again tasking it to preserve the value of the Argentine peso. That goal, Argentine outlets explained, was introduced in 1992 but altered by previous socialist governments in 2012 at a time when “social development” goals were introduced to the Central Bank’s charter. 99 lawmakers abstained from voting. According to Argentine outlets, most of the absentees were lawmakers from the Union for the Homeland and Leftist Front coalitions, in addition to other minority parties.

Per Argentina’s La Nación, the Argentine Central Bank will now be prohibited from granting loans to the public sector, either directly or indirectly, and may not print more pesos to finance the Argentine state. The institution may not grant temporary advances to the nation’s treasury and transfers of profits to the treasury are heavily restricted with some exceptions — a measure that reportedly aims to focus resources toward paying off public debt. The reforms also eliminate the non-transferable bills that the Argentine Treasury issued to the Central Bank to exchange for U.S. dollars from the reserve.

The new reforms also reportedly introduce clauses that allow an absolute majority of the Senate to remove Central Bank authorities in the event of “misconduct or failure to fulfill the duties of a public official.”

The office of Argentine President Javier Milei celebrated the reform’s approval in an official statement affirming that the reform brings an end to nearly two decades of the “political use” of the nation’s Central Bank — which, the presidency said, began in 2010 with policies implemented by the socialist administration of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. The presidency recounted that, in 2012, a new charter expanded the Argentine Treasury’s authority “to issue currency and raise funds, weakening the institution’s institutional constraints.”

“That process marked the beginning of a scheme that allowed the Central Bank to be used to finance the fiscal deficit, erode the value of the currency, and shift the consequences onto the Argentine people as a whole,” the presidency further explained.

President Milei thanked the congressmen who supported the reform, “which puts an end to 91 years of plunder, expropriation, impunity and institutional decline.”

“With this transformation, the Argentine Republic is moving toward a Central Bank whose primary function is to preserve the value of the currency and is leaving behind a financing model based on currency issuance, laying the groundwork to make Argentina great again,” the statement concluded.

For years, President Milei sought to stop both the Argentine Central Bank and the National Treasury from financing fiscal deficits in the country by printing more Argentine pesos — a practice that, Milei stressed in 2024, was extensively utilized by the preceding administration of socialist former President Alberto Fernández, who printed the equivalent of 18 percent of Argentina’s GDP in pesos. The practice fueled the dramatic inflationary spiral the country is still struggling to escape.

Upon taking office, Milei implemented a series of “shock therapy” measures to avert the complete collapse of the Argentine economy. Since then, year-on-year inflation in Argentina has gone from 289.4 percent in April 2024 to 33.1 percent as of October 2026.

Prior to becoming president of Argentina, Milei, a firebrand libertarian economist, was a cable news fixture highly critical of the Central Bank’s policies under the preceding socialist governments. During one such television appearance, Milei “destroyed” a piñata of the Argentine Central Bank to celebrate his birthday.

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Milei also destroyed other depictions of the Central Bank during past theater plays — while issuing scathing insults against the institution and accusing it of being the “tool of politicians to sh*t on the lives of the people.”

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Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.