The chairman of one of Congress’s leading investigative committees says he is convinced a grand jury will indict Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) based on evidence gleaned from an investigation into her Somalian family’s history and her personal finances.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) told the cable news outlet NewsMax on Wednesday that an indictment on two fronts is practically a certainty.

“I think an indictment’s coming,” he said on Finnerty. “They’ve got her on two fronts: first of all, the immigration fraud. That’s something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been working together on. The other is the welfare fraud.”

So far, Omar has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.

However, consistent speculation on conservative news outlets in recent weeks stems from federal investigators executing a court-authorized search warrant on Omar’s Washington home in mid-October, three weeks before the November 3 midterm election.

Newsweek this week cited reports by wire services that authorities were examining possible fraud involving the immigration paperwork of Omar’s father completed when she was a child, as well as the date of Omar’s birth, which if earlier than she reported, would negate her naturalization as an American citizen and render her unable to serve in Congress.

The four-term representative, first elected to the House in 2018 and reelected in November for a fifth term, has been an incessant critic of President Donald Trump, who has not been reluctant to fire back at the Somalia-born lawmaker while also maintaining he is not involved in her investigation.

“I think she’s a terrible person, but that’s really up to the DOJ,” he told reporters after the search of her home. “I have nothing to do with it.”

Omar has accused the president’s administration of an “attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement.”

Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to confirm what charges Omar could potentially face, when asked by Newsweek at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I can’t talk about whether we may file charges at some later date about anybody,” he said.

Nearly 170 redacted pages were released this week by a federal judge related to the search of the congresswoman’s home. The paperwork did not reveal specific alleged offenses, but stated the investigation was probing alleged crimes “occurring between 1980 to the present.”

Newsweek also reported:

Born in Somalia in 1982, according to her House biography, Omar came to the United States with her family after fleeing the country’s civil war. Her family was granted asylum, and she became a naturalized U.S. citizen as a minor in 2000. Conservative critics have also scrutinized Omar’s 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, a British citizen, alleging that he was her brother and that the marriage was intended to skirt immigration law. Omar has denied the allegation. Asked on MS NOW last month whether she was related to her former husband, Omar replied: “Not to my knowledge.”

If Omar was born in 1980, as some critics contend, that would make her an adult at the time of her father’s naturalization and therefore would require her to go through the same extended process instead of automatically being covered as a minor family member under her father’s status.

Omar’s memoir describes her dad as a teacher. But Oxford University scholar Mohamed Haji Ingiriis and Minnesota-based Sahan Journal have described him as a Somali military officer. That would potentially make him a member of a former murderous Somalian regime, which could have rendered him ineligible to become a naturalized citizen of the United States.

The heavily redacted and recently released warrant paperwork supporting the investigation “does not indicate that his reported military career or employment history forms part of the federal investigation,” according Newsweek’s report.

As Breitbart News has reported, questions were raised about Omar’s finances when her Congressional disclosure forms showed from $6 million to $30 million in assets in 2025, which the lawmaker attributed to an “accounting error.” This came to light as rampant welfare and social services fraud was being exposed in her state.

Also in court filings, Breitbart News reported this week, federal investigators repeatedly state the congresswoman’s real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” the same surname as her ex-husband, who critics purport is her biological brother.

Omar has retained two top-drawer Washington, DC, attorneys who have a record of representing powerful Democrats to assist her in the wake of the investigation being presented to a grand jury.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.