Allstate policy holders were not in “good hands” Thanksgiving week as they remain impacted by an apparent server outage that has left customers struggling to renew policies or get roadside help during difficult holiday travel.

Allstate’s website and app have been down since Monday, according to online reports from its agents and customers, reported by the Wall Street Journal.

That means both homeowners and drivers have been left in the lurch, though the disruption is only one of many other technology snafus in the past two weeks that have impacted Americans in email access, banking services, and air travel.

Network-dependent entities such as Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, Chase, Apple, and United Airlines have all said the root problem was not a cybersecurity breach, or hack, but in most cases a system upgrade gone awry.

Allstate has not said what is causing the outage or how long it is likely to last, the Journal reported.

That outlet quoted a statement Wednesday by the insurance carrier that said customers affected by the “service interruptions” will not lose coverage or be charged late fees as a result.

“Allstate customers can reach us in many ways, including online, by phone and through local offices,” the statement added.

Drivers in the northeast were particularly challenged this week while dealing with difficult road conditions caused by storms generated by a powerful nor’easter that arrived off the Atlantic.

A representative for the insurance carrier declined Friday to further comment or state when the company could reassert its iconic “You’re in good hands with Allstate” motto.

However, a boilerplate message on Allstate’s roadside-assistance online page was still appearing Friday, one similarly used by a variety of websites when they are down.

“Our site is currently down for maintenance,” it said. “Please check back later.”

The company insures 8 million homeowners and 26 million drivers, according to its securities filings.

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.