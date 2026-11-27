U.S. equities surged higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average headed for its best week since April 2025.

The Dow rose nearly 592 points or around 1.2 percent. The S&P 500 climbed 1.6 percent. The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.3 percent.

All eleven sectors of the S&P rose. The best-performing sector was consumer discretionary, which rose 22.72 percent. Utilities were up by just 0.15 percent, making it the weakest sector.

Shares of Anthropic rose by 10.98 percent. Shares of Amazon climbed 3.96 percent. Meta shares rose 3.1 percent. Shares of Broadcom moved up by 3.8 percent. Nvidia shares rose 0.8 percent after trading down earlier in the day.

Oil prices tumbled. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, fell 0.8 percent, to $82.97. Brent crude fell 2.5 percent to $94.22 a barrel.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose 0.088 of a percentage point to 4.936 percent. The yield on 20-year Treasuries rose 0.079 of a percentage point to 4.714 percent.