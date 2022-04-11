Liz Cheney Raises Majority of Money from Donors Outside Wyoming 

Democrat-allied Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has raked in the majority of her campaign contributions from out-of-state donors, according to Open Secrets.

Cheney’s out-of-state contributions totaled $2.94 million in the first quarter of 2022, Politico Playbook reported. Cheney has raised a total of $10 million and has spent more than $3 million. She has $6.8 million cash on hand.

Cheney’s out-of-state donors have given the representative a fundraising lead over her Trump-endorsed opponent Harriet Hageman, who has raised about $750,000 in the first quarter from in-state donors.