Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) dismissed many Wyoming voters as “crazies” and unworthy of her time during an interview with New York Times published Wednesday.

“I’m not going to convince the crazies and I reject the crazies,” Cheney said about a Republican event of Wyoming voters held by the state’s GOP leadership. “I reject the notion that somehow we don’t have to abide by the rule of law,” she continued. “And the people right now who are in the leadership of our state party, I’m not trying to get their support because they’ve abandoned the Constitution.” Instead of attending the “biggest night of the year for Republicans” in Wyoming, Cheney reportedly was spending her time 230 miles away with establishment media journalists at the annual gathering of the Wyoming Press Association.

“Cheney hasn’t appeared at a state Republican Party function in more than two years and hasn’t been to an in-person event for any of the party’s 23 county chapters since 2020,” the Times reported. Cheney’s absence from Wyoming voters lines up with what her America First and Trump-endorsed opponent, Harriet Hageman, has told Breitbart News. “Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman said. “She doesn’t represent our values.” But Cheney’s opponent is not the only voice to raise Cheney’s absenteeism. Sam Eliopoulos, a Cheyenne businessman, told the Times that Cheney is not representing Wyoming voters.

“She speaks about her conscience, but you weren’t elected to do what you think is right, you were elected to do what the people want you to do,” Eliopoulos said. “She didn’t do what the people want her to do. At the end of the day, that’s it.”

Even a Wyoming GOP state representative who supports Cheney and her establishment Republican positions believes the daughter of Dick Cheney should spend more time in her home state campaigning among Wyomingites.

“She understands she has to campaign and earn the trust of voters — I would certainly like to see her here more,” state Rep. Landon Brown (R) told the Times.

Cheney’s absence from Wyoming may be curbing her support among the GOP faithful.

A January straw poll among GOP activists revealed Trump-endorsed Hageman holds a commanding lead over Cheney. The poll, conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee via secret ballot, showed Hageman won 59 votes and Cheney 6, a 53-point victory by Hageman.

In November, the Wyoming Republican Party voted to no longer recognize Cheney as a member of the GOP. Cheney later called the vote “laughable.”

On the national side, the Republican National Committee (RNC) symbolically censured Cheney last week over allying herself with Democrats and the partisan January 6 committee. According to the Washington Post, RNC is also considering financially supporting Hageman.

In an interview with the Times, Hageman said Cheney’s lack of Republican support among Republicans is due to “using her seat as Wyoming’s representative to pursue her own agenda.”

“That’s not our agenda. We don’t agree with what Liz Cheney is doing,” she said.

