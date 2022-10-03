Businessman and former Senate candidate Jim Lamon has endorsed Blake Masters, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

Lamon, who is both an Army Veteran and a successful businessman, was one of the contenders in the Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

“We need to elect a conservative Republican who will vote for American values, secure our border, lower inflation, and combat crime,” Lamon remarked. “Join me in voting for Blake Masters,” he added.

Lamon went on to say, “I am supporting Blake because Joe Biden and Mark Kelly have been a disaster for our great state.” Lamon also said, “We must stop their Marxist agenda and put America and Arizona first.”

“I am thrilled to have Jim Lamon’s support,” Masters responded. The Trump-endorsed candidate also remarked, “Jim understands that this race will decide the future of Arizona — whether we continue down the path of Joe Biden and Mark Kelly’s inflation and open borders, or put Arizona back on the path of prosperity, security, and strength.”

Blake Masters has also been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the Oil and Gas Workers Association, the Federation of Independent Businesses, the National Border Patrol Council, and the Arizona Police Association, among others.

Masters will be facing off against Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly in November. Kelly, who has concerning business ties to China, has voted in line with Biden 94 percent of the time. Meanwhile, Kelly campaigns as if he is a moderate.

Democrat Mark Kelly has repeatedly voted against border security, enabling the unprecedented crisis on our Southern border.

In addition, Kelly also voted for a bill that an economist called the “original sin,” of inflation. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Metro Area experiences some of the highest rates of inflation in the entire country.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.