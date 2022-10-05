Donald Trump to Host Rally with Blake Masters, Kari Lake in Arizona

Former president Donald Trump will be hosting a rally in Arizona with Senate candidate Blake Masters and gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake this weekend.

The October 9th rally will be in support of the two Trump endorsed Republican candidates, Blake Masters, who is running for Senate, and Kari Lake, the gubernatorial candidate.

The two candidates have recently gained momentum in their contentious races. The Mesa, Arizona rally will take place about four weeks before the November 8th midterm elections.

Trump endorsed Senate candidate Blake Masters will face off against Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly. The Democrat Senator, who has often presented himself to voters as a moderate, has voted in line with Biden’s priorities over 94 percent of the time. Kelly, who has concerning business ties to China, also voted in line with Chuck Schumer 96 percent of the time.

Kelly has voted against border security on several different occasions, enabling the Biden border crisis. A recent advertisement from Masters blasts Kelly for voting against hiring additional border patrol agents but voting in favor of hiring more IRS agents.

🚨NEW TV AD🚨 Mark Kelly and the Democrats want federal agents combing through your wallet instead of stopping illegal aliens pic.twitter.com/A50MksCh3v — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the lethal fentanyl crisis has gotten worse in Arizona as Biden’s border crisis continues. Masters has been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council.

Mark Kelly has agreed to debate Blake Masters, with the two set to take the stage on Thursday, October 6th, just three days before the Mesa, Arizona Trump rally.

Trump endorsed candidate for governor Kari Lake is running against Katie Hobbs. But unlike Mark Kelly, Hobbs has repeatedly rejected requests for a debate while Lake has launched an “Ask Me Anything” tour across the state to address voters’ concerns.

A recent poll found that only 15 percent of Arizonans say they have been better off since Joe Biden took the presidency.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.