Leftists around the world expressed dismay Sunday after Bolivia’s far-left leader Evo Morales announced his resignation, following the publication of proof of fraud in the election that extended his tenure.

Leftists have attempted to falsely brand Morales’ resignation a “coup” because the military issued a statement Sunday saying that, if the Organization of American States’ (OAS) overwhelming evidence that fraud won Morales the October 20 election is true, then Morales would have to step aside and allow a free and fair election.

Morales announced his resignation on Sunday evening after nearly 14 years in power. His resignation sparked celebrations from his opponents, who accused him of attempting to build a Cuba-style communist dictatorship while overseeing a plethora of human rights violations.

In a televised address, Morales said he was stepping down for the “good of the country.” However, he later accused his opponents of a coup attempt, declaring that “dark forces have destroyed democracy.”

Morales later said on Twitter that the police had issued an “illegal” warrant for his arrest and that “violent groups” had attacked his home in Cochabamba, a city in central Bolivia.

“I denounce to the world and the Bolivian people that a police officer publicly announced that he is instructed to execute an illegal arrest warrant against me; likewise, violent groups assaulted my home,” he wrote. “The coup destroys the rule of law.”

Denuncio ante el mundo y pueblo boliviano que un oficial de la policía anunció públicamente que tiene instrucción de ejecutar una orden de aprehensión ilegal en contra de mi persona; asimismo, grupos violentos asaltaron mi domicilio. Los golpistas destruyen el Estado de Derecho. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 11, 2019

One of the first to defend Morales was Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, who “categorically condemn[ed]” the resignation of one of his closest socialist allies.

“We categorically condemn the consummate coup d’etat against our brother President Evo Morales,” Maduro wrote. “The social and political movements of the world declare ourselves in mobilization to demand the preservation of the life of the Bolivian native people’s victims of racism.”

Condenamos categóricamente el golpe de Estado consumado contra el hermano presidente @evoespueblo. Los movimientos sociales y políticos del mundo nos declaramos en movilización para exigir la preservación de la vida de los pueblos originarios bolivianos víctimas del racismo. pic.twitter.com/c6JGrNBFGo — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) November 10, 2019

The foreign minister for Cuba’s communist regime, Bruno Rodríguez, called for a “global mobilization” to protect Evo’s life.

“We in Cuba strongly condemn the coup in Bolivia and stand with our brother President Evo Morales,” he wrote. “He is a protagonist and symbol of the claim of indigenous people to #OurAmerica. We call for global mobilization for the life and freedom of Evo.”

Enérgica condena de @CubaMINREX al golpe de estado en #Bolivia y nuestra solidaridad con el hermano Pdte @evoespueblo, protagonista y símbolo de la reivindicación de los pueblos originarios de #NuestraAmérica. Llamamos a la movilizacion mundial por la vida y la libertad de Evo. pic.twitter.com/8BHCZT23M8 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) November 10, 2019

Following a night of disappointing election results, the leader of Spain’s far-left Podemos party Pablo Iglesias described it as a “coup d’etat.”

“Coup d’etat in Bolivia. Shameful that there are means that say the army makes the president resign. In the last 14 years Bolivia has improved all its social and economic indicators,” he wrote. “All our support to the Bolivian people and Evo Morales”

Golpe de Estado en Bolivia. Vergonzoso que haya medios que digan que el ejército hace dimitir al presidente. En los últimos 14 años Bolivia ha mejorado todos sus indicadores sociales y económicos. Todo nuestro apoyo al pueblo boliviano y a Evo Morales — Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) November 10, 2019

British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who could become prime minister in next month’s general election, described the events as “appalling.”

To see @evoespueblo who, along with a powerful movement, has brought so much social progress forced from office by the military is appalling. I condemn this coup against the Bolivian people and stand with them for democracy, social justice and independence. #ElMundoConEvo — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 10, 2019

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who previously came out in favor of the murderous Maduro regime in Venezuela, bizarrely called on the world to “unequivocally oppose political violence” in Bolivia.

There's a word for the President of a country being pushed out by the military. It’s called a coup. We must unequivocally oppose political violence in Bolivia. Bolivians deserve free and fair elections. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 11, 2019

The resignation also drew a furious reaction from a number of leftist journalists and commentators, including the Grayzone Project’s Max Blumenthal, The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald, and The Guardian‘s Owen Jones.

“If we let the right wing military coup in Bolivia succeed, then democracy will continue to die everywhere,” wrote Jones, considered one of Britain’s most influential hard-wing campaigners. “We have to fight it wherever we are.”

In 2008, the last time the rightist Bolivian opposition threatened to oust Evo, the US set up an "Emergency Action Committee" to manage "a coup attempt or President Morales’ death" You can bet a similar contingency plan is in effect today.https://t.co/0RkZScophy pic.twitter.com/d8Dz5jYcvc — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 10, 2019

The US just wants to help. 🇺🇸 Look over there: it's PUTIN. https://t.co/thBb9I4eOF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 10, 2019

If we let the right wing military coup in Bolivia succeed, then democracy will continue to die everywhere. We have to fight it wherever we are. — Owen REGISTER TO VOTE Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) November 11, 2019

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.