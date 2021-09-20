North Korea Warns U.S.-U.K.-Australia Pact Could Trigger ‘Dangerous Nuclear Arms Race’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks after watch the gymnastic and artistic performance at the May Day Stadium on September 19, 2018, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Pyeongyang Press Corps/Getty Images)
John Hayward

North Korea responded to the announcement of the AUKUS strategic alliance on Monday by calling it “irresponsible” and warning it could launch a “nuclear arms race.”

“These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race,” an unnamed North Korean foreign ministry official told KCNA, the Communist tyranny’s official news service.

The official said North Korea would respond with “corresponding counteraction” if the AUKUS pact has “even the smallest negative effect on our country’s safety.”

“The current situation shows once again that efforts to bolster national defence capabilities based on long-term perspectives should not be eased by even a bit,” said the source, referring to North Korea’s nuclear missile program.

The aspect of AUKUS that appeared most perturbing to the North Korean Foreign Ministry was the deal for Australia to obtain nuclear submarines from the United States instead of France, which responded angrily to being cut out of the sub deal, and on Friday recalled its ambassador to the United States for the first time in history.

In this handout image provided by the Australian Defence Force, Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin is seen during AUSINDEX 21, a biennial maritime exercise between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy on September 5, 2021 in Darwin, Australia. Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom have announced a new strategic defence partnership - known as AUKUS - to build a class of nuclear-propelled submarines and work together in the Indo-Pacific region. The new submarines will replace the Royal Australian Navy's existing Collins submarine fleet. (POIS Yuri Ramsey/Australian Defence Force via Getty Images)

In this handout image provided by the Australian Defence Force, Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Rankin is seen during AUSINDEX 21, a biennial maritime exercise between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy on September 5, 2021, in Darwin, Australia. (POIS Yuri Ramsey/Australian Defence Force via Getty Images)

The North Korean official sneered that America’s “double-dealing attitude,” which “erodes the universally accepted international norm and order and seriously threatens world peace and stability,” was revealed by the Biden administration’s snub of France.

The official said the U.S.-Australian nuclear sub deal “shows that the U.S. is the chief culprit toppling the international nuclear non-proliferation system.”

North Korea rattled its saber by launching two ballistic missiles into Japanese waters last Wednesday, prompting a furious response from Tokyo. North Korea also appears to be reactivating its Yongbyon reactor, source of much of its weapons-grade nuclear material, and expanding uranium enrichment facilities at the site.

South Korea test-launched a ballistic missile from a submarine last Wednesday, a technical achievement the North Korean Foreign Ministry official derided as a “clumsy piece of work” that would “not be able to serve as an effective means of war.”

People watch a news program that was showing part of a North Korean handout photo that says, "North Korea's long-range cruise missiles tests," in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. North Korea says it successfully test-fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles over the weekend, its first known testing activity in months, underscoring how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States. The letters read, "The North test-fired newly developed long-range cruise missiles." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

People watch a news program that was showing part of a North Korean handout photo that says, “North Korea’s long-range cruise missiles tests,” in Seoul, South Korea, September 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

“The South’s enthusiastic efforts to improve submarine weapons systems clearly presage intensified military tension on the Korean peninsula,” he added, essentially denouncing the South Korean test launch as reckless and provocative even if it was supposedly clumsy and theatrical.

