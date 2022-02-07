EXCLUSIVE – PHOTOS: Canada Freedom Convoy Goes National

Much of the American and Canadian media establishment is laboring to portray the Freedom Convoy protest against coronavirus-related mandates in Canada as a small but loud group of fringe extremists.
Photos from cities across Canada this weekend demonstrated the true size and diversity of the movement, which is clearly more than just a handful of truckers honking their horns in Ottawa.
In fact, the Freedom Convoy may have grown beyond the expectations of its organizers and supporters.
A rally in support of the Freedom Convoy was held on Saturday in Vancouver:
A similar demonstration was held in Toronto on Saturday:
Meanwhile, the cavalry literally showed up at the border blockade in Alberta:
BREAKING: A hundred Canadian cowboys just showed up to the blockade in Alberta pic.twitter.com/ZL4IxnMO6h
— Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 5, 2022
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.