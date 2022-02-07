EXCLUSIVE – PHOTOS: Canada Freedom Convoy Goes National

OTTAWA, ON - FEBRUARY 05: A supporter of the Freedom Convoy rides on horseback down Metcalfe Street on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. Truckers continue their rally over the weekend near Parliament Hill in hopes of pressuring the government to roll back COVID-19 public health regulations and mandates.
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
John Hayward

Much of the American and Canadian media establishment is laboring to portray the Freedom Convoy protest against coronavirus-related mandates in Canada as a small but loud group of fringe extremists.

Photos from cities across Canada this weekend demonstrated the true size and diversity of the movement, which is clearly more than just a handful of truckers honking their horns in Ottawa.

In fact, the Freedom Convoy may have grown beyond the expectations of its organizers and supporters.

A rally in support of the Freedom Convoy was held on Saturday in Vancouver:

Photo courtesy E.M.

Photo courtesy E.M.

Photo courtesy E.M.

Photo courtesy E.M.

A similar demonstration was held in Toronto on Saturday:

Chris Tomlinson/Breitbart News

Chris Tomlinson/Breitbart News

Meanwhile, the cavalry literally showed up at the border blockade in Alberta:

 

