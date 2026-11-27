Nov. 27 (UPI) — Newly declassified federal documents suggest the Central Intelligence Agency subjected more terrorism suspects to waterboarding in the years following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks than it has publicly acknowledged.

The documents, released in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by The New York Times, include a former CIA contractor’s account of an apparent waterboarding incident at a secret detention facility in Afghanistan.

The CIA has previously acknowledged subjecting three detainees to waterboarding, a form of torture that simulates drowning, at clandestine detention facilities in Thailand and Poland.

But a former translator contracted by the agency told FBI investigators in 2012 that he witnessed another detainee, whom he identified as “Bahir,” being subjected to the practice.

The incident apparently occurred at a secret prison north of Kabul known as the Salt Pit, also referred to as Detention Site Cobalt.

An FBI agent summarizing the interview said the translator “saw the incident in passing but did not participate himself.”

The translator identified the detainee as a relative of Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, a former Afghan prime minister, the Guardian reported.

CIA records indicate that a man named Ghairat Bahir was detained for approximately two years beginning in 2002 and subjected to what the agency called enhanced interrogation techniques.

The documents stem from a federal investigation conducted between 2008 and 2012 by special prosecutor John Durham into the CIA’s interrogation practices and the destruction of videotapes documenting waterboarding sessions.

The investigation concluded without criminal charges against CIA personnel. Durham’s findings remain classified.

A separate Senate Intelligence Committee investigation released a more than 500-page executive summary in 2014 that disclosed the existence of a photograph showing a waterboard at the Afghanistan facility.

The newly released documents also indicate CIA officials feared potential criminal prosecution and the public disclosure of interrogation recordings following the departure of President George W. Bush from office.

One CIA official told FBI investigators in January 2009 that Bush had indicated he would consider pardoning agency personnel if they faced prosecution over their involvement in the interrogation program.