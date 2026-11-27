Britain theoretically has a “strategic reserve” of former troops legally required to re-enlist if ordered.

It has never activated this and has so neglected the concept it doesn’t even know where most of these veterans live.

The government insists asking veterans where they live and what their interests are isn’t a prelude to war, but a sensible precaution.

Former soldiers, sailors, and airmen are being asked to tell the UK government where they live, what they do for a living, and what their hobbies are as the Ministry of Defence starts to build a “Strategic Reserve” database in case of “warlike” conditions.

The British government has appealed to veterans to come forward because it wants to know where they live and what skills they may have acquired in civilian life should they need to be recalled to service.

In the United Kingdom, former soldiers, sailors, and airmen retain a legal liability to answer recall for years after leaving the forces, and former officers are liable for life. There are around two million veterans in the United Kingdom, but only around five per cent are estimated to have ongoing recall liability, around 95,000 to 100,000 people.

There are also government powers to legally compel former troops during this membership of what is called the Strategic Reserve to attend military training for 16 days a year.

Yet in practice, that power has never been exercised, and the Ministry of Defence has not thought it worth its while to actually keep up with liable veterans after they leave the services since the end of the Cold War. The government is thought to only have the correct postal address for around half of those theoretically in the Strategic Reserve.

In recent years belligerent rhetoric and discussions of potential war with Russia have become standard in Westminster and across Europe, but very little has actually been done in terms of actions to meet those words.

The move to actually discover who in the Strategic Reserve still lives in Britain, where its members live, and what they might be good at in case of war, is part of that, the Defence Secretary said on Thursday. The Daily Telegraph, which first reported on the letters to veterans seeking their whereabouts, reports Streeting said doing the groundwork now in case the Strategic Reserve needs to be activated in the future is a “sensible, necessary precaution”.

Streeting told the BBC that recalling old soldiers might be needed for “either for a national disaster here at home or for a more serious threat or conflict elsewhere” and that the government has to be ready to “face down” risks including Russia and Iran. But the minister framed the move as an effective element of deterrence, explaining the more ready for war Britain looked to its adversaries, the less likely they would be to chance starting one.

A junior minister under Streeting said: “These letters do not mean reserves are about to be mobilised. It is simply good housekeeping to make sure we know how to contact those who are eligible and keep up to date on their skills and experience.”

While the letters make clear the veterans are not being presently recalled and that responding to the attached questionnaire does not change the legal obligation to serve again in an emergency, the Ministry of Defence is evidently keen to get the exercise done quickly. A deadline to respond of December 23rd has been set by the head of the British Army, General Sir Roland ‘Roly’ Walker.

Information on employment and interests is reportedly sought by the Ministry because the military wants to quickly identify would-be recalled soldiers who could be particularly helpful. The Telegraph states this includes those working in artificial intelligence, satellites, engineering, and medicine would be the first to be called up in case of war.

Each branch of Britain’s armed forces launched a new website over the course of Thursday directly addressing their own veterans, while the Ministry of Defence published documents advising employers and family members of veterans on what the move means and how they can prepare for a potential call-up.

The Royal Air Force said “95,000 former Service personnel, including Part-Time Volunteer Reserve Officers, from across the Armed Forces, who retain a legal liability to be recalled to the Armed Forces during National emergencies” and that scenarios for recall could include “an attack on the UK or the transition to war”.

The head of the Royal Air Force Air Chief Marshall Harvey ‘Harv’ Smith wrote in his letter to veterans: “I recognise that for some, this may come as a surprise. You may have left the RAF many years ago. Your career, family circumstances and day-to-day life may have moved on considerably since then. However, any decision to call out or recall members of the strategic Reserve would be set against a very high bar.”

The RAF noted there are planned military exercises next year and veterans can volunteer to take part, even without signing back up to the military.

General Walker, writing for the British Army, added in his address to old soldiers: “As the average length of service in the Army is under ten years, many members of the Strategic Reserve will be in the 30- to 40-year-old bracket”. The Army’s documents also mentioned potential exemptions from recall, noting that some veterans will simply be more useful to the country in their jobs rather than being forced back into uniform should a feared war come.

It said: “Defence will also identify those in “protected” professions, where remaining in their civilian role during a period of crisis would be of greater value to national resilience”.

The Ministry of Defence advised employers of veterans to consider how war would impact their businesses. They said: “Employers should consider reserve mobilisation as part of business continuity planning… An employer may be able to ask for a call out to be delayed, cancelled or ended if mobilisation would cause serious harm to the business.

Families of former soldiers have merely been told: “If mobilisation were required, Defence would provide information about pay, welfare, family support, points of contact and the practical arrangements for the task. The support available would depend on the circumstances, location and length of service.”

Many questions will remain, however. The last time the United Kingdom experienced mass mobilisation in the 20th century the country was very much less driven by personal and household debt, and mortgages to buy a family home relatively rare. How the government would manage dragging thousands of now-civilians in well-paying jobs back to the less generously renumerated military and run the risk of their defaulting on their mortgages, creating hardship for the families left behind, has not been discussed in public whatsoever.

That a war is on the horizon, or what Western civilisation now exists in a pre-war state, has now been staple rhetoric for political and military leaders for years, with direct calls periodically heard for reinvigorating the military, greater integrating it into society, and even to outright deploy to Ukraine on Kyiv’s behalf.

A problem for the government is enthusiasm among Britons for military service has not kept pace with Westminster’s interest in war.

Summarising previous reports on these developments: