Hackers infiltrated the Air Force’s cloud computing system earlier this year, but the breach was a minor nuisance and didn’t impact any mission critical or classified systems.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Hackers infiltrated the Air Force’s cloud computing system in early 2026, but the breach was a minor nuisance and did not impact any mission critical or classified systems, according to a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Still, the incident is under investigation with the White House’s National Security Council and Homeland Security Council, which are working to ensure that any cyberthreats are identified and addressed as they develop.

The Pentagon’s Cyber Defense Command has mitigated the threat to the Air Force’s Cloud One platform and improved the military’s cybersecurity, the person said. Among its functions, the Cloud One platform enables the Air Force to coordinate across its global footprint for its operations, logistics, maintenance records, weapons tracking and personnel data.

The Air Force declined comment on the operational status of specific networks and systems, but stressed that it consistently updates its cloud computing abilities to meet the changing needs of military and defensive operations.

The incident, first reported Friday by Reuters, comes as broader concerns are raised about the effect of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity.

With its advanced and improving capabilities, AI can find vulnerabilities within software code that put America’s national security, electrical grid, water systems and financial institutions at risk. A recent series of hackings and outages raised new concerns about the fragility of the country’s digital networks and the prospect of continued disruptions.

There have been separate hackings of an unclassified CIA system and the FBI’s national law enforcement database. The Pentagon has said its mission critical operations and applications are safe and secure.

Earlier this month, government officials also identified patches to the Federal Aviation Administration’s communications network in response to AI-identified problems as a likely reason for this month’s grounding of airplanes. There were also separate outages that involved Microsoft and JPMorgan Chase, as well as a hacking of third-party vendors for financial institutions.

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Associated Press writer Konstantin Toropin in Washington contributed to this report.