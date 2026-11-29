Israeli forces have shot and killed a man in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces shot and killed a man in the occupied West Bank. The military claimed he tried to grab a soldier’s weapon and that another soldier was injured in the clash.

And in Gaza, Israel’s near-daily strikes continued Sunday, killing one person and injuring others.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Sunday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian man in the West Bank

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man, Hikmat Mohammed Faraj, 62, in the village of Madama in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

Israel’s military said Saturday evening that a soldier killed a man in an operation in the Madama area, south of Nablus. It did not name the man and did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday on whether he was Faraj.

The military said in its Saturday statement that soldiers entered a building from which stones had been thrown at them. It said a man tried to grab a soldier’s gun and “redirected the weapon” as the soldier fired, wounding another soldier nearby. It said the Israeli forces then killed the man.

Israeli strike kills 1 in Gaza, health officials say

An Israeli strike killed one Palestinian and wounded others early Sunday in Jabaliya, on the northern edge of Gaza City, health officials at Shifa Hospital said.

Israel’s military said it struck a “militant” in the area, without elaborating or providing evidence.

The overnight casualty is the latest in Gaza, where near-daily Israeli fire and airstrikes continue more than one year after Israel and Hamas struck a fragile ceasefire agreement. It came after Doctors Without Borders earlier in the weekend condemned an Israeli strike that killed two men who worked as watchmen at one of its clinics in Gaza City.

Israel has killed over 1,700 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which is part of the Hamas-run government but whose figures are generally considered reliable by the international community.

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Ezzidin reported from Cairo, and Saeed from Abu Snan, Israel.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.