Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close step out at ‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 premiere

Nov. 3 (UPI) — All’s Fair stars Kim Kardashian and Glenn Close stepped out on the red carpet Monday.

Kardashian, 46, and Close, 79, attended the show’s Season 2 premiere at the Crane Club in New York City.

The pair were joined by Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, Teyana Taylor and other cast members.

Kardashian wore a grey custom Ashi Studio gown with a corseted waist, crocodile leather panel and cascading suede cords, while Close sported a cream-colored custom Matieres Fecales coat dress with exaggerated shoulders and paired her look with black gloves and boots.

Drag performer Alexis Stone wore a matching outfit with Close and also imitated the Oscar-nominated actress’ hair and makeup.

All’s Fair is a campy legal drama from Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy. Kardashian, Watts and Nash-Betts star as the founders of an all-women law firm that handles high-profile divorce cases while also contending with their sociopathic former colleague (Paulson) and mutual mentor (Close).

Season 2 premieres Wednesday on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.