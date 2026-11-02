Percy Jackson is on rescue mission in ‘Olympians’ Season 3 trailer

Nov. 2 (UPI) — Disney+ is gearing up for the release of Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians is a young adult fantasy series based on the Rick Riordan novels. The show follows the title character, Percy Jackson (Scobell), the young demigod son of Poseidon (Toby Stephens).

The Season 3 trailer finds Percy on a rescue mission after his friend and love interest Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) is captured by Kronos’ (Nick Boraine) forces.

With his best friend Grover (Aryan Simhadri) at his side, Percy must “free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan’s curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus” during a perilous journey to save Annabeth, according to an official synopsis.

Other cast members include Charlie Bushnell, Tamara Smart and Levi Chrisopulos, with Andra Day, Courtney B. Vance, Jay Duplass, Jennifer Beals, Kate McKinnon, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ming-Na Wen to appear as guest stars.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Nov. 20 on Disney+, with subsequent episodes to be released in pairs weekly on Disney+ and Hulu.