Rob Lowe documentary trailer features insights from Paltrow, Moore

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary Rob Lowe: The Outsider.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Tuesday featuring The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire, The West Wing and Parks and Recreation actor Rob Lowe, now 62.

In The Outsider, Lowe recalls the ups and downs of his life and career after skyrocketing to fame as a teen idol and member of the “Brat Pack” group of young Hollywood actors.

The Substance star Demi Moore, Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow and other famous friends appear in the film to share their insights about Lowe.

In the trailer, Paltrow asserts she never slept with Lowe, who had a number of high-profile romances and affairs, while Moore remembers how, “I did have a sense of him not being completely happy.”

Rob Lowe: The Outsider premieres Nov. 24 on Netflix.

Lowe recently starred on the Fox series 9-1-1: Lone Star and hosts the Literally! podcast.