Sony Pictures, Lionsgate partner on live-action ‘Naruto’ movie

Nov. 3 (UPI) — Sony Pictures and Lionsgate are teaming up on a live-action Naruto movie.

Lionsgate announced Sony as the co-financer and international distributor of the upcoming film in a statement Tuesday.

“With their deep expertise in manga and anime and global distribution prowess, Sony Pictures is a perfect partner for Naruto, and we’re thrilled to join forces with [Sony motion picture group head] Tom Rothman and his team to bring this extraordinary property to audiences around the world,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said.

“We share an enormous ambition for Naruto and a commitment to making this a truly global cinematic event that stays true to what millions of existing fans love and invites so many more to embrace what makes it truly special.”

Naruto will bring to life the long-running Japanese manga series from Masashi Kishimoto. The story follows Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja whose body holds part of a demonic nine-tailed fox named Kurama.

The live-action adaptation hails from Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Kishimoto’s Naruto was previously adapted as a Japanese anime series and a series of animated films.